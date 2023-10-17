VIP AUDIO 10/16 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody & Jey defend against Balor & Priest, Sami copes with KO going to Smackdown, Drew speaks truth to Seth, Gunther defends against Bronson, Jade, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso defending against Finn Balor & Damian Priest, Sami Zayn copes with Kevin Owens going to Smackdown, Drew McIntyre speaks truth to Seth Rollins, Gunther defends against Bronson Reed, Jade Cargill crosses paths with Becky Lynch, and more.

