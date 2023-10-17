FREE PODCAST 10/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Cody & Jey lose tag titles in a surprise, what’s going on with Sami and Drew, live callers, emails (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. The show begins with Wade and Darrin discussing the surprising WWE Tag Team Title change and what it might portend. Also, thoughts on the intriguing directions of the characters of Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre. Could Sami be going heel? Might Drew end up cheered regardless of WWE’s intent? Plus Bronson Reed’s strong showing against Gunther, Jade Cargill appears again, Crown Jewel developments, and much more.

