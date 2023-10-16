FREE PODCAST 10/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (10-18-2018) Potentials for Omega, Bucks, Hangman in WWE, Saudi Arabia controversy with WWE Crown Jewel, Impact Wrestling’s future, Nick Aldis, NWA, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-18-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast and ProWrestling.net. They start by addressing the very latest with the WWE Crown Jewel controversy regarding Saudi Arabia, the future of Impact after big drops in viewership lately and the change to a later timeslot on Pop, a preview of the NWA 70th Anniversary Show, Nick Aldis’s future, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, topics included the potential twist in the story on the futures of Cody, Young Bucks, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, plus exploring how each would be used in WWE if they were to sign there, how could it affect New Japan, and more including Tyler Breeze’s noteworthy Tweet expressing apparent frustration.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO