FREE PODCAST 11/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Ohio Valley Wrestling Episode 1265, more (73 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland check out Ohio Valley Wrestling, an indy that’s gained serious momentum in the past few months thanks to being featured in a Netflix documentary. The WCTW crew watch the November 9 episode – a decidedly old school affair with a main event of the Overmen vs. Cashflo & Mahabali Shera, as well as the Outrunners against Beaches & Cream and Ryan Von Rockit facing Jack Vaughn. There’s also a ton of wacky sponsors, Justin and Chris try to catch up to the angles in real time, delightful ’80s gimmicks, and much more in a fun time for all. For VIP listeners, they go to Jersey Championship Wrestling’s latest offering to watch Mike Bailey battle Billie Starkz and Matt Makowski versus Clark Connors.

