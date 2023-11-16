VIP AUDIO 11/15 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Full Gear hype including show-closing MJF-White segment, Swerve-Hangman face-to-face, Eight-Man Street Fight stunt brawl, Toni Storm, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 18 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Full Gear hype including show-closing MJF-Jay White segment, a Swerve Strickland-Hangman Page face-to-face, an Eight-Man Street Fight stunt brawl, Toni Storm in black and white, Miro talks about C.J. Perry, and more.

