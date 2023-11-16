FREE PODCAST 11/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: MJF-Jay White final segment, Eight-Man Street Fight stunt brawl, Full Gear hype including women’s matches, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite including the final Dynamite before the Full Gear PPV. They begin with thoughts on the MJF-Jay White exchange to end the show and also question why they didn’t hype several PPV matches much at all or at all. They welcomed PWTorch contributor David Bryant into the conversation to discuss his passion – the AEW Women’s Division – including the latest with Toni Storm and the struggles of Kris Statlander on the mic. They discuss other segments including closing with praise for Samoa Joe.

