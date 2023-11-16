Rey Mysterio has knee surgery, timeline for his return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rey Mysterio revealed on Instagram that he had lmee surgery at Andrews Sports Medicine this week. He is expected to be out an estimated 6-8 weeks, according to HausOfWrestling.com. Mysterio had been wrestling with a torn meniscus for the last few months and the injury worsened over time.

His absence will be part of the st0ryline where Santos Escobar attacked him after Carlito accused Santos of intentionally leaving brass knuckles on the ring apron for Logan Paul to use at Crown Jewel.

Mysterio should be ready to return in time for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania seasons where he could pursue regaining the U.S. Title from Logan Paul or continue his brewing situation with Santos Escobar and Carlito.

