FREE PODCAST 11/16 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Styles vs. Bryan in surprise WWE Title match, Becky-Charlotte audible, on-site reporter, live callers, mailbag (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (11-14-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Travis Bryant as they discuss WWE Smackdown with a really good caller segment and a lot of good emails in the mailbag segment, plus our on-site correspondent from St. Louis with in-arena reaction to Becky Lynch’s announcement and decision, the Daniel Bryan heel turn, and everything else. Tons of hot topics including the surprise WWE Title change, Becky choosing Charlotte, and other Survivor Series developments.
