FREE PODCAST 11/16 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Styles vs. Bryan in surprise WWE Title match, Becky-Charlotte audible, on-site reporter, live callers, mailbag (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (11-14-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Travis Bryant as they discuss WWE Smackdown with a really good caller segment and a lot of good emails in the mailbag segment, plus our on-site correspondent from St. Louis with in-arena reaction to Becky Lynch’s announcement and decision, the Daniel Bryan heel turn, and everything else. Tons of hot topics including the surprise WWE Title change, Becky choosing Charlotte, and other Survivor Series developments.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO