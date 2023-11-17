WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW 11/13: Announced Matches, Where and How to Watch, Focus on LA Knight-Bloodline Issues

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Announcers: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, and Corey Graves

Where: Ford Center Evansville in Evansville, IN

How to Watch: 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST on Fox

Matches & Segments Advertised

LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso (Bloodline)

Solo Sikoa (Bloodline) returns

Match Results & Segments from Last Week

Kevin Owens filled in for Corey Graves on commentary.

Bobby Lashley defeated Carlito (LWO). After the match Santos Escobar attacked his mentor and LWO leader Rey Mysterio. Carlito accused Escobar of leaving the brass knux used by Logan Paul to defeat Rey for the U.S. Championship at Crown Jewel.

Dragon Lee defeated Cedric Alexander.

LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller. Prior to the match, Knight addressed his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory poured water on Kevin Owens, who abandoned his duties on color commentary and proceeded to attack both men.

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky & Bayley & Kairi Sane (Damage CTRL) wrestled Charlotte Flair & Asuka & Bianca Belair to a no-contest. During the match Asuka betrayed Flair and Belair and joined Damage CTRL.

Summary

Based on what was advertised last week, emphasis will be placed on the continuing story between the Bloodline and LA Knight as Knight takes on Jimmy Uso. Prior to defeating Grayson Waller last week, Knight said he wasn’t done with Roman Reigns nor the Bloodline. He emphasized he had Roman beat after hitting his BFT at Crown Jewel, but lost thanks to Jimmy who interfered in the match. Jimmy needs to watch his “Ps and Qs” because he got a call from Roman who told him not to say “yet!” anymore. Speaking of the Bloodline, Solo Sikoa makes his return after defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel. The announcers speculated if we have seen the last of Cena, whom WWE has touted as the “Greatest of All Time” during his recent run.

Expect follow-up on the two “turns” last week. Early in the show we saw Santos Escobar betray his LWO leader and mentor Rey Mysterio. In the main event, Asuka betrayed Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in favor of Damage CTRL, led by Bayley. Damage CTRL also gained the services of Kairi Sane, who returned to the WWE at Crown Jewel.

In a Smackdown exclusive, Kevin Owens was suspended by G.M. Nick Aldis.

