VIP AUDIO 11/16 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Rey surgery, Cena surgery, Jade Cargill update, Backlash in France, Raw and NXT ratings report, Tribute to the Troops, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:

An update on this week’s Fix podcast

Rey Mysterio’s surgery and timeline for his return

Jade Cargill update

WWE announcing a PLE for France next year

NXT ratings vs. AEW Dynamite ratings

Raw ratings report

Tribute to the Troops scheduled as a special Smackdown this year

A John Cena arm surgery update

