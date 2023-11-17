News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/16 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Rey surgery, Cena surgery, Jade Cargill update, Backlash in France, Raw and NXT ratings report, Tribute to the Troops, more (16 min.)

November 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:

  • An update on this week’s Fix podcast
  • Rey Mysterio’s surgery and timeline for his return
  • Jade Cargill update
  • WWE announcing a PLE for France next year
  • NXT ratings vs. AEW Dynamite ratings
  • Raw ratings report
  • Tribute to the Troops scheduled as a special Smackdown this year
  • A John Cena arm surgery update

