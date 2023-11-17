VIP AUDIO 11/16 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Rey surgery, Cena surgery, Jade Cargill update, Backlash in France, Raw and NXT ratings report, Tribute to the Troops, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:
- An update on this week’s Fix podcast
- Rey Mysterio’s surgery and timeline for his return
- Jade Cargill update
- WWE announcing a PLE for France next year
- NXT ratings vs. AEW Dynamite ratings
- Raw ratings report
- Tribute to the Troops scheduled as a special Smackdown this year
- A John Cena arm surgery update
