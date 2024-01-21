VIP AUDIO 1/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, pt. 1 of 2 (1-20-2006): Angle’s babyface turn, Cena’s post-title role in WWE, the ascension of Edge, Lesnar’s potential return, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 20, 2006 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

Kurt Angle’s babyface turn

John Cena’s post-title role

Edge’s ascension

Brock Lesnar’s potential return

And much more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

