VIP AUDIO 1/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, pt. 1 of 2 (1-20-2006): Angle’s babyface turn, Cena’s post-title role in WWE, the ascension of Edge, Lesnar’s potential return, more (63 min.)

January 21, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 20, 2006 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

  • Kurt Angle’s babyface turn
  • John Cena’s post-title role
  • Edge’s ascension
  • Brock Lesnar’s potential return
  • And much more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

