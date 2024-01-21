News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/21 – WKH – The News: Seth update, latest on Okada, early impact of Nic Nemeth in TNA, Sasha/Mercedes, 2 Cold Scorpio, Vince’s wrestlers meeting 20 years ago (26 min.)

January 21, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the latest news including these topics:

  • Update on Seth Rollins
  • Latest on Okada’s future
  • Early impact of Nic Nemeth in TNA and thoughts on his first promo
  • Sasha Banks update
  • 2 Cold Scorpio’s recent match
  • Update on AEW’s job listing for Head of People and Culture
  • 20 Years Ago back issue snippets on Vince McMahon wanting referees to enforce rules more consistently and wrestlers to respect referees during matches, plus Trish Stratus getting shot down after making a good point at a wrestlers meeting with Vince

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024