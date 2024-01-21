VIP AUDIO 1/21 – WKH – The News: Seth update, latest on Okada, early impact of Nic Nemeth in TNA, Sasha/Mercedes, 2 Cold Scorpio, Vince’s wrestlers meeting 20 years ago (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the latest news including these topics:

Update on Seth Rollins

Latest on Okada’s future

Early impact of Nic Nemeth in TNA and thoughts on his first promo

Sasha Banks update

2 Cold Scorpio’s recent match

Update on AEW’s job listing for Head of People and Culture

20 Years Ago back issue snippets on Vince McMahon wanting referees to enforce rules more consistently and wrestlers to respect referees during matches, plus Trish Stratus getting shot down after making a good point at a wrestlers meeting with Vince

