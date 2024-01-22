TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (1/18): Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) debut promo, Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander, Scott D’Amore addressing crowd, Young & Kaz vs. Grizzled Young Vets

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT HITS AND MISSES

JANUARY 18, 2024

TAPED IN LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT PALMS CASINO RESORT

AIRED ON AXS TV

(1) KUSHIDA vs. TREY MIGUEL vs. LAREDO KID vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. HIJO DEL VIKINGO vs. JAKE SOMETHING — X Division Scramble match – HIT

This was a great match. Not a single slouch in the bunch. I really like Jake Something in the X Division. While he is probably one of the biggest guys on the roster, the X Division is about “No limits, not weight limits.” There’s a key portion that a lot of people overlook, in a lot of high-flyer moves, you need to have a “good base,” which is an extremely strong person that the flyer can use as a pommel horse. Something throwing people around was a high point of the this match. Adding that hint of contrast is like putting salt on your watermelon, it makes it just that much sweeter.

WILL OSPREAY BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – HIT

Will Ospreay is one of those all-time greats, the Billy Goat indeed. I say this because this promo shows that he knows exactly how to get to Josh Alexander, just play up the pressure.

ASH BY ELEGANCE VIGNETTE – HIT

This put the “this is just Temu Timeless Toni Storm” to rest. Ash by Elegance is not doing “Timeless” Toni Storm, she’s doing Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds or Nicole Kidman AMC ads.

GISELE SHAW BACKSTAGE WITH GAIL KIM – HIT

At long last we are possibly getting the end of the Shawtourage? I think Shaw can stand on her own in the main event scene, and it’s time to rebuild Savannah Evans and Jay Vidal, both of them are pretty good workers (if you track down what they do outside of TNA), and I would love to see them flourish a bit.

(2) TASHA STEELZ vs. XIA BROOKSIDE – MISS

This match was short and while newcomer Xia Brookside got the win, I’m not sure I enjoyed this match up particularly much. Xia was decent, don’t get me wrong. No one gets hired to TNA if they aren’t at least okay in the ring. As a former world champion, I expected more from Tasha Steelz.

JOE HENDRY BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

Looks like Joe Hendry and A.J. Francis are going to be having a bit more of a feud. I’m mainly making this a hit, because D.J. Whooo Kid in the trash was kinda funny.

(3) ERIC YOUNG & FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. THE GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS (James Drake & Zack Gibson) – HIT

While this match was great, and I really want to see much more of the Grizzled Young Vets, the real story of this match was Frankie Kazarian turning on Eric Young. I got to say, I think that this was a bit overdue. I think a heel Kazarian will go hard. This betrayal also put to rest the quiet crowd myth. I watch on YouTube (Ultimate Insiders $4.99 a month), so I’m not sure if the crowd’s “F— You, Frankie! CLAP CLAP CLAP” chant as Kazarian was leaving was censored or not. You could hear it loud and clear on YouTube.

THE SYSTEM STEAK DINNER VIGNETTE – HIT

Look, I love a heel faction in suits. There is nothing in wrestling to say “I’m better than you” then wearing a suit while everyone else is walking around in their short pants. Just patting each other on the back and laying out their plans. Love it.

NIC NEMETH ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE – MINOR HIT

I’m really surprised that Nic Nemeth showed up in TNA, I figured for certain he’d show up in AEW with his brother. I’m not going to look a gift horse in the mouth, though. I like how he is setting himself up as a “people’s champ.” He’s doing all the right things, except for neglecting to trim the split ends from his hair. Take care of your long hair, people; conditioner is a requirement, not a luxury! I also really like that they are putting him straight into a high level feud with Steve Maclin. Maclin has spent the last year proving he’s main event caliber, and he’s a great choice for Nemeth to go up against. I think there will be quite a few great matches out of this.

JORDYNNE GRACE BACKSTAGE WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

Jordynne Grace and Trinity rubber match? Sure, I’ll take it.

(4) PCO vs. JAI VIDAL – MISS

It took me longer to write this review than to watch the match.

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS BACKSTAGE – HIT

MCMG and Okada? Yes, please. Love it.

(5) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. WILL OSPREAY – HIT

Alright, this evens things up to 1:1 between Ospreay and Josh Alexander. This match was a half hour of absolute great wrestling. The last few years, Impact has done the same thing. It’s January and they put in this absolute banger that is on the short list of the match of the year. They set the bar, and they set it HIGH. Then they spend the next eleven months trying to beat it, and generally only do so again in late October to early December. I’m still sitting in shock at how good this is. Is it better than their previous match? I’m not entirely convinced, but wait ten minutes and I’ll probably change my mind again. It’s absolutely crazy when you are putting the best matches against each other. The thing is, though, I just kinda EXPECT this stuff from TNA. Just someone showing up for a night, putting on a match of the year contender, and getting themself, their opponent, and TNA itself over in the process.

SCOTT D’AMORE ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE – HIT

Goddamn, Scott. Making me cry again.

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

This was a good card, the short matches weren’t great, but the rest of the card was bangers. I liked that all the vignettes, backstage segments, and promos were about things that were coming at future shows, not the ones I was already watching, which happened a little too often in Impact.

