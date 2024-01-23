News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 23, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, January 23, 2024

Where: Savannah, Ga. at Enmarket Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,820 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,535.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Mogul Embassy – AEW World Trios Championship Match
  • Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta
  • Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Copeland
  • Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland
  • Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Hangman Page
  • Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo to face-to-face interview
  • Sting & Darby Allin to speak

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: 1/17 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/17): Amin’s alt-perspective report with analysis of Samoa Joe vs. Hook, Young Bucks new personas, Christian vs. Dustin, Jay Briscoe tribute

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Samoa Joe vs. Hook for the AEW World Championship, Christian Cage vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship, Jay Briscoe tribute

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024