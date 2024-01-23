AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, January 23, 2024
Where: Savannah, Ga. at Enmarket Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,820 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,535.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Mogul Embassy – AEW World Trios Championship Match
- Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta
- Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Copeland
- Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland
- Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Hangman Page
- Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo to face-to-face interview
- Sting & Darby Allin to speak
