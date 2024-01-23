VIP AUDIO 1/23 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (1-18-2017): Review of WWE movie “Countdown” starring Ziggler & Kane, Josh Barnett in TNA, WWE TV analysis, UK Title Tourney, B.J. Penn’s comeback (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 18, 2017 episode covering these topics:

A review of the WWE movie “Countdown” starring Dolph Ziggler and Kane

Thoughts on Josh Barnett in TNA

Reaction to Raw and Smackdown and the UK Championship Tournament

Some analysis of B.J. Penn’s latest failed comeback and a preview of Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO