VIP AUDIO 1/23 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (1-18-2017): Review of WWE movie “Countdown” starring Ziggler & Kane, Josh Barnett in TNA, WWE TV analysis, UK Title Tourney, B.J. Penn’s comeback (80 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 18, 2017 episode covering these topics:
- A review of the WWE movie “Countdown” starring Dolph Ziggler and Kane
- Thoughts on Josh Barnett in TNA
- Reaction to Raw and Smackdown and the UK Championship Tournament
- Some analysis of B.J. Penn’s latest failed comeback and a preview of Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz.
