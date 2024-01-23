News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/23 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (1-18-2017): Review of WWE movie “Countdown” starring Ziggler & Kane, Josh Barnett in TNA, WWE TV analysis, UK Title Tourney, B.J. Penn’s comeback (80 min.)

January 23, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 18, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • A review of the WWE movie “Countdown” starring Dolph Ziggler and Kane
  • Thoughts on Josh Barnett in TNA
  • Reaction to Raw and Smackdown and the UK Championship Tournament
  • Some analysis of B.J. Penn’s latest failed comeback and a preview of Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz.

