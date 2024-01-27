VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #795 (January 31, 2004): Keller’s Royal Rumble Report, Rumble Roundtable, WWE backstage news on Rumble, Fairplay Torch Talk on Piper car crash controversy, Jason Powell’s 2004 Predictions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #795 cover-dated January 31, 2004: This issue begins with a Cover Story by Wade Keller examining the new in-ring style Vince McMahon and the agents are preaching to wrestlers. We have reaction from wrestlers, analysis of the pros and cons of the new style, and historical perspective on how matches have changed over the years… WWE Newswire packed with behind the scenes news from Raw, Smackdown, and Sunday’s Royal Rumble… TNA Newswire packed with behind the scenes news including Vince Russo’s return and Johnny Fairplay’s debut – and how both were received backstage… The Top Five Stories of the Week… Keller’s Royal Rumble PPV report with final star ratings… Torch PPV Roundtables with reviews and scores from all five Torch staffers… Jason Powell’s “Broken Crystal Ball Predictions for 2004,” Pat McNeill’s column titled “There is no getting out once you’re in,” Wade Keller’s “End Notes” looking at prospective main events for TNA’s big Sunday night three-hour April PPV… And the final installment of the “Torch Talk” with Johnny Fairplay… Plus results of TNA’s PPV, WWE’s house show, WWE’s TV show, a handy upcoming events schedule, and the 10 Years Ago This Week Backtrack feature…

