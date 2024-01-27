AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (1/27): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Where: Bossier City, La. at Brookshire Grocery Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 1,604 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,901.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Daniel Garcia & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black) – Six-Man Elimination Steel Cage Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Komander – AEW International Championship Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata

Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

Eddie Kingston vs. Willie Mack – Eliminator Match

Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) – Tag Team Grudge Match

