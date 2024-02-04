FREE PODCAST 2/4 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Mitchell & Powell (1-28-2014) Will angry fans wait out WWE’s booking after controversial Royal Rumble 2014 booking with Bryan-Batista, an interesting time for the wrestling business, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-28-2014), guest host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net discuss with live callers and emailers the previous night’s Raw, the ongoing Daniel Bryan saga, WrestleMania line-up, an interesting time for the pro wrestling industry, will angry WWE fans wait out WWE’s booking after the controversial Royal Rumble 2014 outcome, and more.

