VIP AUDIO 2/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Rock to face Reigns instead of Cody, in-person Royal Rumble review, Punk injury, TV reviews, New Japan, UFC (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s special Sunday episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Thoughts on the C.M. Punk injury

Analysis of the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns-Rock situation after Smackdown on Friday

A review of Smackdown on the eve of the Rumble

Todd’s in-person report on the Royal Rumble, the dome’s lack of WiFi, terrible parking situation, and more.

Reviews of the Raw and Smackdown after the Rumble including the Seth Rollins-Cody segment from Raw and Bayley’s turn

A review of this week’s NXT and a preview of Vengeance Day

A review of New Japan’s latest event

A review of the last two AEW Rampages, the last two AEW Collisions, and the latest AEW Dynamite including Swerve Strickland’s promo, Rob Van Dam latest match, and the continuous high percentage of lengthy competitive matches where the outcome is never in doubt

A review of the latest UFC event

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO