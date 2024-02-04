VIP AUDIO 2/4 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Okada’s choice between WWE and AEW, favorite Hogan opponents, can Cody still have it all, worst U.S. Champs ever, Kayla Harrison, double-turns, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

A case for how Cody Rhodes can still have it all, but just not at WrestleMania

Have there really ever been double-turns in pro wrestling?

Isn’t AEW a better place for Okada than WWE?

Favorite Hulk Hogan opponents?

Which wrestler should’ve had a babyface run against Hogan?

Thoughts on a typical Hogan style formula match?

Did musician Sting really sue wrestler Sting over use of the name?

Thoughts on the Detroit Lions’ fan enthusiasm

Are there ways for AEW to boost attendance for their TV events with special attractions, local publicity, photo ops with wrestlers, etc.?

How much of a draw can Kayla Harrison be in UFC?

Who are some of the worst U.S. Champions in WCW/WWE history?

Which pro wrestling characters would fit right into any HBO/Netflix TV shows from the past 20 years to today?

