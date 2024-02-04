News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/4 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Okada’s choice between WWE and AEW, favorite Hogan opponents, can Cody still have it all, worst U.S. Champs ever, Kayla Harrison, double-turns, more (35 min.)

February 4, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • A case for how Cody Rhodes can still have it all, but just not at WrestleMania
  • Have there really ever been double-turns in pro wrestling?
  • Isn’t AEW a better place for Okada than WWE?
  • Favorite Hulk Hogan opponents?
  • Which wrestler should’ve had a babyface run against Hogan?
  • Thoughts on a typical Hogan style formula match?
  • Did musician Sting really sue wrestler Sting over use of the name?
  • Thoughts on the Detroit Lions’ fan enthusiasm
  • Are there ways for AEW to boost attendance for their TV events with special attractions, local publicity, photo ops with wrestlers, etc.?
  • How much of a draw can Kayla Harrison be in UFC?
  • Who are some of the worst U.S. Champions in WCW/WWE history?
  • Which pro wrestling characters would fit right into any HBO/Netflix TV shows from the past 20 years to today?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024