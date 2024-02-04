VIP AUDIO 2/4 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Okada’s choice between WWE and AEW, favorite Hogan opponents, can Cody still have it all, worst U.S. Champs ever, Kayla Harrison, double-turns, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- A case for how Cody Rhodes can still have it all, but just not at WrestleMania
- Have there really ever been double-turns in pro wrestling?
- Isn’t AEW a better place for Okada than WWE?
- Favorite Hulk Hogan opponents?
- Which wrestler should’ve had a babyface run against Hogan?
- Thoughts on a typical Hogan style formula match?
- Did musician Sting really sue wrestler Sting over use of the name?
- Thoughts on the Detroit Lions’ fan enthusiasm
- Are there ways for AEW to boost attendance for their TV events with special attractions, local publicity, photo ops with wrestlers, etc.?
- How much of a draw can Kayla Harrison be in UFC?
- Who are some of the worst U.S. Champions in WCW/WWE history?
- Which pro wrestling characters would fit right into any HBO/Netflix TV shows from the past 20 years to today?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.