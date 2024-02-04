VIP AUDIO 2/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-1-2006) – The Real Deal: Disappointing Royal Rumble, TNA Impact’s new timeslot, WWE exploiting Eddie Guerrero’s memory, Todd Gordon’s latest venture, Listener Mail, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 1, 2006 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:
- The disappointing Royal Rumble
- The return of Saturday Night’s Main Event
- A potential new timeslot for TNA Impact
- WWE’s continued exploitation of Eddie Guerrero’s memory
- WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 23
- An injury at TNA’s Impact tapings in Orlando
- Tod Gordon’s latest wrestling-related venture
- WWE’s plans for the son of a Hall of Famer
- The Indy Lineup of the Week as The Barbarian, A.J. Styles, and the Insane Clown Posse all meet up in Tennessee.
- VIPs give their suggestions for the new MTV wrestling pilot
- Listener Mail on the now-infamous Undertaker vs. Faarooq match in 1997
- The 1970s live again on McNeill Sings The Hits.
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
