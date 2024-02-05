FREE PODCAST 2/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Ex-WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini talks Punk’s WWE departure, Daniel Bryan’s popularity, Lesnar-UFC, Batista’s drawing power, WM30 speculation, live callers, mailbag (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-31-2014), Wade Keller interviews John Piermarini, a former WWE Creative Team Member (2009-2010), who gives his take on the C.M. Punk-WWE departure, Daniel Bryan fan support, WrestleMania 30 line-up, Batista’s return, and more with live callers questions. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, John gives his take on the potential return of Brock Lesnar to UFC, will Bryan be better off because of last five months, is Batista’s drawing power overrated, and more including email questions from VIP members.

