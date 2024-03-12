News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/12 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (3-8-2017): Full review of Fastlane, analysis of Raw follow-up, reaction to Smackdown’s top segments, latest WM33 developments (73 min.)

March 12, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2), we jump back just over seven years to the Mar 8, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • Analysis of WWE Fastlane start to finish.
  • The follow-up on Raw including Kevin Owens’ promo, the Bayley-Charlotte-Sasha angle, the appearance by Undertaker with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, Goldberg-Lesnar/Heyman, and more
  • A walk through the top segments on Smackdown including Nikki Bella & John Cena teaming with a great idea for Cena’s next gimmick, plus Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles.

