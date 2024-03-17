News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss and dissect what worked about Raw last night, WM30 developments, TNA Impact going to NYC, are Daniel Bryan fans getting whiny (106 min.)

March 17, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-18-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net. They discussed big developments for WrestleMania 30 with Bryan added to potential title mix, Hulk Hogan and John Cena side by side, Undertaker-Paul Heyman promo, and more with a lot of callers plus email topics in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024