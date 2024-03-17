News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/17 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-15-2017): Mailbag including big Shane McMahon debate, Lesnar-MMA, Cyborg, WWE overseas TV, Bryan/Punk missed opportunity, UFC talk (70 min.)

March 17, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back just over seven years to the Mar. 15, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics:

  • Brock Lesnar’s MMA future
  • A potential missed boom period with C.M. Punk, The Shield, and Daniel Bryan.
  • Potential finishes and promoting strategies for Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg.
  • A Shane McMahon debate
  • Cyborg
  • WWE overseas TV
  • Three man announce booths
  • Tyler Bate
  • More, including Todd saying “Don’t rule out short people!” and “God can only do so much.”

