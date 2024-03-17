AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/16): Danielson vs. Shibata, Julia Hart vs. Adora, Claudio vs. Archer, O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

MARCH 16, 2024

OTTAWA, ONT. AT CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Attendance: WrestleTix coming into the weekend reported that 2,940 tickets had been distributed; arena was set up for 3,144.

—Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary for the show. The camera panned around the arena with the crowd cheering.

—Bryan Danielson came out for the opening match to a great reaction. Katsuyori Shibata got a solid reaction.

(1) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA

Danielson and Shibata began with some great chain wrestling. Danielson took control early, stomping on Shibata’s arm and legs. Danielson grabbed hold onto Shibata’s wrist. Shibata responded by rocking Danielson with forearm smashes. Danielson refused to release the hold. This led to Danielson and Shibata exchanging submission holds. Shibata went for a wrist lock but Danielson backed him into the corner. This led to Danielson and Shibata exchanging chops. Danielson went for a suplex but Shibata countered by dumping him to the floor. [c]

Danielson and Shibata exchanged corner strikes as they returned from break. Shibata took the lead, rocking Danielson with a corner dropkick. Shibata planted Danielson with a butterfly suplex for two. Shibata applied an ankle lock. Danielson countered into his own ankle lock. Danielson launched Shibata with a German suplex. Shibata responded by catching Danielson with an STO. Danielson went for some knee strikes but Shibata countered into a Death Valley Driver for two. Shibata went for a Rainmaker but Danielson ducked. Danielson rocked Shibata with a Busaiku Knee for two.

Danielson went for the LeBell Lock but Shibata placed his foot on the ropes. Danielson connected with his Yes kicks. Shibata responded sitting cross-legged in the middle of the ring. This led to Shibata rocking Danielson with mid kicks. Danielson responded sitting cross-legged in the middle of the ring. Shibata sat cross-legged as well. Danielson and Shibata exchanged huge slaps. Danielson rocked Shibata with a roundhouse kick. Shibata avoided the Busaiku Knee, nailing Danielson with a Rainmaker palm strike. Shibata placed Danielson in an Octopus hold. Shibata went for a PK but Danielson countered into a rollup for two. Shibata went for a jackknife cradle. Danielson countered into the LeBell Lock. Shibata countered by catching Danielson with a rollup for two. Danielson reversed into a crucifix for the win.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson in 19:10.

—Danielson and Shibata showed each other respect after the match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a very good professional wrestling match. This was really fun seeing Danielson and Shibata begin with a technical exchange. The intensity picked with Danielson and Shibata wanting to bring the best out of each other. Good to see Danielson get the clean win as he’s set to face Will Ospreay at the AEW Dynasty PPV. Overall, this was just fun seeing Danielson and Shibata get the chance to have a match together.)

—They showed highlights of Mercedes Mone’s debut at AEW Dynamite. [c]

(2) JULIA HART vs. TRISH ADORA — TBS Title Open House Match

Hart’s entrance looks awesome. House of Black was banned from ringside. Adora shined early catching Hart with a rollup for two. Hart responded by applying an Octopus hold but Adora broke free. The action moved the floor as Hart took control slamming Adora onto the ring steps. Hart whipped Adora, sending her crashing into the barricade. [c]

Adora made a comeback rocking Hart with a pump kick as they returned from break. Adora planted Hart with a shoulder breaker for two. Hart avoided a pump kick as she took back control hitting an STO. Adora responded by catching Hart with a sliding German Suplex for two. Hart made a comeback, nailing Adora with a superkick. Hart delivered a nice looking flying moonsault press for the win.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 7:40 to retain the TBS Title.

(Amin’s Thoughts: There looked to be some moments where Adora and Hart were off at times. This was a fine match. A fine showing from Adora as she can pull off some impressive moves. A good win to build up Hart who looks to have some big matches with Willow Nightingale and possibly Mercedes Moné as well which could be saved for the AEW Dynasty PPV.)

—Lexi Nair interviewed Harley Cameron and Zak Knight backstage. Nair asked Knight about Angelo Parker challenging him to a match. Knight said he would give Parker a fight but not in Canada. Knight said he would fight Parker on his terms.

(3) DANIEL GARCIA vs. LEE MORIARTY (w/Shane Taylor)

Daniel Garcia got a solid babyface reaction. Matt Menard was on commentary for the match. Garcia and Moriarty were evenly matched to start. Garcia did his signature dance. Garcia took early control, nailing Moriarty with a basement dropkick. Taylor confronted Garcia on the floor. Moriarty took advantage catching Garcia with a tope. Moriarty delivered a basement dropkick for a near fall. Taylor gave Garcia a cheap shot. Moriarty mocked Garcia’s dance. Garcia made a comeback rocking Moriarty with corner strikes. Garcia rocked Moriarty with a chop block. Garcia planted Moriarty with a backdrop suplex for two. Moriarty responded by nailing Garcia with a leg lariat. Moriarty went for a suplex but Garcia escaped. Garcia rolled through placing Moriarty in a knee bar for the submission win.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia in 5:15

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid match. A good showing from Moriarty who’s a great wrestler that can help make his opponents look good. A nice little showcase here for Garcia who looked strong in the win. Good to see they are still putting focus on Garcia after not winning the TNT Title at Revolution.)

—They showed highlights of Darby Allin vs. Jay White from AEW Dynamite. They showed clips of Bullet Club Gold attacking The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. They showed a picture of Darby needing surgery after suffering a broken foot in the match.

(4) PAC vs. AARON SOLO

Solo shined early, planting Pac with a cradle suplex. Solo followed catching Pac with a dive on the floor. Pac quickly took control rocking Solo with corner strikes. Pac rocked Solo with a running boot. Pac followed by hitting a missile dropkick. Pac delivered the Black Arrow which looked awesome. Pac placed Solo in the Rings of Saturn for the submission win.

WINNER: Pac in 3:35

—Pac delivered a promo after the match. He said “Tony, Tony, Tony…the B*stard is back!” He said he’s looking for trouble. He said this is not what he had in mind. He said he’s looking for trouble. He told Tony Khan to find him some. Or he will find it himself.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They gave Solo some shine which was good for him. This was mostly a quick squash for Pac who looked great in the match. A good follow-up promo from Pac wanting some better competition.)

—Bryan Danielson was meditating backstage. He spoke about being thankful to wrestle Shibata on Collision. He brought up how he and Shibata were told they couldn’t wrestle. He said he and Shibata wrestled like hell. He said he’s grateful that he has a match with Will Ospreay coming up. He said he watched what Ospreay said on Dynamite. He spoke about how he emulates Danielson inside the ring. He said when Ospreay gets in the ring it’s live or die. He said Ospreay can’t walk in his shoes. He said Ospreay can’t walk in his shoes or Shibata’s shoes because they were told they weren’t able to wrestle again. He spoke about being on death’s door. He said he knows what he’s willing to do. He said Ospreay isn’t ready for that yet.

(5) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. LANCE ARCHER

Claudio got a strong reaction. Archer and Claudio began exchanging shoulder tackles. Archer and Claudio next exchanged clotheslines as they couldn’t get each other off their feet. Claudio took control after clotheslining Archer to the floor. Claudio went for a flying clothesline but Archer moved out of the way. Archer responded by catching Claudio with a flying cannonball on the floor. [c]

Archer planted Claudio with a spinning slam for two as they returned from break. Claudio responded by catching Archer with a vertical suplex. Archer responded right back rocking Claudio with a running lariat. Claudio yanked Archer off the ropes, nailing him with an uppercut for two. Claudio made a comeback rocking Archer with a running uppercut on the floor.

Archer responded by nailing Claudio with a step-up knee strike. Archer planted Claudio with a chokeslam for two. Archer called for the Blackout but Claudio escaped. Claudio planted Archer with a Death Valley Driver. Claudio made a comeback planting Archer with a running cutter for two. Claudio called for the Neutralizer but Archer broke free. Claudio nailed Archer with a springboard uppercut for two. Claudio went for a Giant Swing. The Righteous attacked Claudio for the DQ.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli in 11:10 via Disqualification

—Bryan Danielson ran down to make the save. The Righteous had the number’s advantage. Katsuyori Shibata ran down with a chair to make the save. Claudio and Danielson shook Shibata’s hand.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid action packed match between two big men as both Archer and Claudio worked great together. They could’ve easily given Claudio the win because Archer hasn’t recently done much in AEW. The DQ finish was lame but was done to likely set up a six-man tag. The Righteous aren’t a team that interests me.)

—Lexi Nair interviewed Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho backstage. Parker spoke about Ottawa, Canada being almost an hour and half away from where he grew up. He said Ottawa was like a second home to him. He said he’s ready for a fight. Soho told Parker to relax. Parker said he’s going to look for a fight. Soho said that’s exactly what they want. Soho said Parker can look for a fight without her. Parker apologized to Soho. He left with Soho.

(6) KYLE O’REILLY vs. BRIAN KEITH

Kyle O’Reilly received a strong reaction. O’Relly went for an arm bar but Keith countered into a rollup for a near fall. Keith rocked O’Reilly with a shoulder tackle. O’Reilly rolled to the floor selling his neck. O’Reilly entered back into the ring as he and Keith exchanged strikes. Keith took control catching O’Reilly with a DDT for two. [c]

Keith placed O’Reilly in a cravat as they returned from break. O’Reilly responded by catching Keith with a knee to the gut. O’Reilly made a comeback planting Keith with a backdrop suplex. O’Reilly applied a knee bar but Keith grabbed the ropes. O’Reilly placed Keith in a triangle hold. O’Reilly followed by nailing Keith with a PK. Keith stopped O’Reilly from climbing the ropes.

Keith responded nailing O’Reilly with a knee strike for two. Keith planted O’Reilly with a Tiger Driver for two. O’Reilly responded by yanking Keith off the ropes. O’Reilly made a comeback rocking Kieth with a rebound clothesline. O’Reilly planted Kieth with a brainbuster for two. O’Reilly placed Keith in an arm bar for the submission win.

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly in 11:30

—Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven came out after the match. Strong hugged O’Reilly. Bennet and Taven carried O’Reilly on their shoulders.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good match. Just like Moriarty, Keith is another talented wrestler on the roster who can make his opponent look good. It was great to see O’Reilly returning back from injury. A nice showing from O’Reilly as he looked good in the win. I liked the post-match with Strong, Taven and Bennett who are supposed to be heels but are rooting for O’Reilly. I wonder if this is leading to Strong proving his friendship by offering O’Reilly an International Title match at the Dynasty PPV.)

—Lexi Nair interviewed Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa backstage. Nair brought up how Purrazzo and Rosa haven’t teamed before. Purrazzo spoke about her and Rosa fighting each other. She said she trusts Rosa. She said she should be AEW Women’s World Champion if it wasn’t for Luther and Mariah May. Rosa brought up she never lost the AEW Women’s World Title either. She said she is ready to show May and Storm drama. They are ready to face May and Storm.

(7) HOUSE OF BLACK (Buddy Matthews & Brodie King) (w/Julia Hart) vs. THE INFANTRY (Charlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) — AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card Match

King and Matthews attacked Dean and Bravo before the match began. The match got underway as King rocked Bravo with a running cannonball but Dean made the save. [c]

Bravo caught Matthews with a rollup for two count as they returned from break. Dean got the tag. Dean went for a flying clothesline but fell off the ropes. Dean quickly followed up planting Matthew with a backdrop suplex. King tagged in. King rocked Dean with a running clothesline. Bravo entered the match. Matthews nailed Bravo with a knee strike. King planted Dean with Dante’s Inferno but Bravo made the save. King dumped Bravo onto the announcer’s table. King planted Bravo with a Piledriver onto the announcer’s table. Buddy delivered a Curb Stomp to Dean. Matthews had the match won but stopped the count. Mark Briscoe appeared whacking Matthews with a chair. King chased Briscoe through the crowd. Dean covered Matthews for the win.

WINNERS: Charlie Bravo & Shawn Dean in 7:43.

(Amin’s Thoughts: You figured once they showed the brackets for the tournament. The Infantry would win this match and face FTR after last week’s promo between the two teams on Collision. House of Black were mostly squashing Infantry until Mark Briscoe got involved. This didn’t get me interested in seeing the tag match with FTR after The Infantry just got a fluke win.)

—Here comes Adam Copeland to a strong reaction. He came out carrying a case with his “SPIKE” written on it. He thanked the crowd for the ovation. He spoke about the last time he wrestled in Ottawa and wasn’t sure he was going to perform there again. He thanked the crowd for giving him another memory. He brought up how he wasn’t sure if he was going to wrestle in Toronto again. The crowd booed. He mentioned that it was his hometown.

He said it’s fitting he’s facing someone who he thought was his best friend for 40 years. He sat on a chair. He said he’s calling him by Christian Cage. He said “Jay” was dead. He spoke about being best friends with Cage before getting into this industry. He said it was this industry that cemented this industry. He thought they would still be friends after they left the industry.

He spoke about Cage being onboard with him coming to AEW. He said didn’t come here to take the spotlight from Cage. He spoke about failing at World’s End. He spoke about picking himself back up. He spoke about having the Cope Open and earning his way back to a TNT Title match. He brought up how Cage took him out with a Conchairto.

He spoke about getting a phone call from someone. He said that person reminded him about how he was. He said he took some cues from another “Sociopath.” He said they created Barbie and Janice. He pulled out a board with nails sticking out. He said he created Spike. He said the phone call from “Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy” made him remember he’s the Rated R Superstar. He said after Wednesday Cage would be in the hospital. He said he was going to take away his manhood. He said he’s going to make Cage say two words. He screamed “I QUIT” He said after 40 years in their hometown it ends.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A strong intense promo from Copeland setting up the TNT Title match with Cage on Dynamite. I wouldn’t be surprised if Copeland screaming I Quit leads to Cage finding a way to keep the TNT Title.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: It was really fun getting to see Danielson and Shibata wrestle each other. It was also great to see Kyle O’Reilly back in action. Copeland delivered a strong promo setting up the I Quit match with Cage for Dynamite. Overall, this was a good episode of Collision.