VIP AUDIO 3/19 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Mercedes debut, Jack Perry update, Cody-Rock with Gewirtz chiming in, Jey-Jimmy, Okada, Q.T., Okada, more (72 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Shayna Baszler’s Bloodsport announcement and a change in policy by Paul Levesque regarding WrestleMania weekend satellite shows
- Reaction to Brooks Jensen’s “Ole Anderson” t-shirt
- Q.T. Marshall asking for some respect in a TwitterX exchange and why he’s not wrong
- The latest on the New Japan Cup
- The latest on Jack Perry’s promos and report that he still has heat in AEW and why he feels he’s a scapegoat
- Thoughts on the Bloodline storyline with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins with a focus on The Rock and Cody exchanging barbs
- Brian Gewirtz chiming in on the Rock-Cody situation on TwitterX since his name was brought up on Raw by Cody
- Praise for the Jey Uso-Jimmy Uso segment on Raw
- The Tag Team Qualifying matches for WrestleMania
- The varied reaction to the Bryan Danielson vs. Shibata match that aired on Collision
- The pairing of The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada including contrasting viewership, attendance, and ratings
- The debut of Mercedes Moné and her ratings performance including reasons for concern and praise for her opening segment
- And more
