VIP AUDIO 3/19 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Mercedes debut, Jack Perry update, Cody-Rock with Gewirtz chiming in, Jey-Jimmy, Okada, Q.T., Okada, more (72 min.)

Shayna Baszler’s Bloodsport announcement and a change in policy by Paul Levesque regarding WrestleMania weekend satellite shows

Reaction to Brooks Jensen’s “Ole Anderson” t-shirt

Q.T. Marshall asking for some respect in a TwitterX exchange and why he’s not wrong

The latest on the New Japan Cup

The latest on Jack Perry’s promos and report that he still has heat in AEW and why he feels he’s a scapegoat

Thoughts on the Bloodline storyline with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins with a focus on The Rock and Cody exchanging barbs

Brian Gewirtz chiming in on the Rock-Cody situation on TwitterX since his name was brought up on Raw by Cody

Praise for the Jey Uso-Jimmy Uso segment on Raw

The Tag Team Qualifying matches for WrestleMania

The varied reaction to the Bryan Danielson vs. Shibata match that aired on Collision

The pairing of The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada including contrasting viewership, attendance, and ratings

The debut of Mercedes Moné and her ratings performance including reasons for concern and praise for her opening segment

And more

