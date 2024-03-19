FREE PODCAST 3/19 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Kofi runs the gauntlet and then No Chance In Hell kicks in, on-site correspondent, Becky-Charlotte, live callers (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (3-20-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Ring Rust Radio’s Mike Chiari to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from Indianapolis, Ind. followed by a mailbag segment. They talk about Kofi Kingston running the gauntlet and then No Chance In Hell kicks in with Vince McMahon pulling the rug out of New Day’s and the fans’ celebration, Becky Lynch and Charlotte on The KO Show, Sasha & Bayley pay a visit, and Miz reacts to Shane McMahon’s turn, and more.

