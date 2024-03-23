FREE PODCAST 3/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Ajani analyze Dynamite’s disappointing rating, Tony Khan’s news interview, Jack Perry update, Kenny Omega update, more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Amin Ajani dive into the Dynamite and Rampage ratings and how AEW may be feeling after some big investments and changes they’ve made. They also look at a recent Tony Khan interview from ComicBook Nation and pick out some noteworthy items including a potential Hall of Fame, Jack Perry Update, Kenny Omega Update, and potential Max streaming deal. And as always, a thorough review of Dynamite.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO