FREE PODCAST 3/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Did Roman-Cody segment put enough focus back on their match, on-site report, live callers, emails (120 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net. They begin by analyzing the Roman Reigns face-to-face with Cody Rhodes including whether it accomplished a task of putting focus back on their match enough or continued to add layers to the tag match on night one. Also, thoughts on Jade Cargill, Bayley, and much more with live callers and emails plus an on-site correspondent with details on happenings after Smackdown ended including two matches and a Yeet-fest!

