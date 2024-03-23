VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #803 (March 27, 2004): Draft lottery analysis, backstage reaction, Sapolsky Torch Talk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #803 cover-dated March 27, 2004: This issue begins with a cover story on the WWF draft with 16 talents switching rosters… The Top Five Stories of the Week includes the latest on Kurt ANgle’s future and more on the lottery… The Torch Newswire includes details of wrestlers being upset with how the draft was handled… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” column proposes a different draft format… Wade Keller’s “This Week” column asserts that Smackdown might be the draft winner… Pat McNeill reviews an ROH DVD release… Bruce Mitchell presents another Memo… Part two of the Torch Talk with Gabe Sapolsky responding to the Rob Feinstein scandal… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes, summaries of Raw and Smackdown, TNA PPV Report and Roundtable Reviews, the 10 Years Ago Backtrack, Live Event Results, and more…

