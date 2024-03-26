AEW makes official announcement today of recent COO hire, a former WWE live events regional director

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW today made official its hiring of a new COO, Kosha Irby, who most recently served as COO at Clemson University’s athletic department, but also worked for WWE as Regional Director of Live Events.

Tony Khan said in a company press release today that he will “oversee all strategic planning and execution of Live Events, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Licensing, Consumer Products and other major lines of business for the company.”

The full press release is included below…