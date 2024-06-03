WWE RAW RESULTS (6/3): Keller’s report on Priest vs. Rey Mysterio, Ricochet vs. Breakker, Sheamus vs. Kaiser, New Day vs. AOP, Liv Morgan appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JUNE 3, 2024

HERSHEY, PA. AT GIANT CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 8,816 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,966

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a camera walking through fans chanting “Yeet!” in a luxury box or concourse area. Then they showed Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill arriving, Bron Breakker arriving, and The Judgment Day arriving.

-A video package aired on the Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch at King & Queen of the Ring last weekend including Dominik Mysterio ostensibly inadvertently helping Liv Morgan win followed by last week’s rematch in a cage where Liv retained her title, again with Dom helping. That included Liv pasting a passionate kiss on Dom’s face afterward.

-Liv made her entrance. “This outta be good!” said Cole. Cole asked Pat McAfee if Liv is a master-manipulator or love-struck siren? Liv welcomed everyone to “The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.” She said they say that revenge is never as sweet as you think it’s going to be when you finally get it, “but not for me.” She then did that laugh thing. She said with glee that she took out Rhea Ripley. She said she then became their new Women’s World Champion. Fans booed. She said she then sent Becky into early retirement. More boos. She said the cherry on top of it all was kissing Dom. She said the video received over 40 million views in less than 24 hours. She was interrupted by Dom’s music.

Dom walked out, left arm still in a sling. As he began to speak, booing got louder. He tried to talk several times, but paused for boos and then yelled, “Let me speak!” He finally said that when Rhea returns, she’s going to kill her. Liv said she’ll kill him, too. Liv said she knows Dom came to ringside not to help Rhea, but so he could be closer to her. “When are you going to stop lying to yourself,” she said as she moved into Dom’s personal space. She said she meant what she said when she said she wants to take everything from Ripley. “And that includes you,” she said. She ran her hand down his chest. That got a rise out of the crowd.

Finn Balor barged into the ring and said that’s enough. He said Dom nor anyone else in Judgment Day wants anything to do with her. Liv said she’ll go for now, but she’s not so sure Dom isn’t into the attention she’s giving him. She walked over and ran her hand through Dom’s hair. He smiled slightly, then pulled away. Cole asked, “Oh boy, Dom, you’re in deep deep trouble. Was that a little smile I saw on the face of Dominik?”

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m enjoying this storyline. They’re handling it well so far, with Dom resisting, but coming across as potentially interested.)

-They went to Cole and Pat McAfee at ringside who reacted. Cole said Liv is seducing Dom as Rhea is at home recovering from injury.

-A clip aired of the interaction between Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser last week including Kaiser jumping Sheamus backstage.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Sheamus who called Ludwig a Ken doll who was a mere spokesman for Gunther. He said he has stood in the ring with the best of the best, and there’s only one way to gain his respect. “And that’s putting on banger after banger after…” He trailed off and fans picked up the chant.

-Sheamus made his ring entrance. Kaiser charged at him from behind and chop-blocked his leg. Officials and referees pried Kaiser off of Sheamus. [c]

(1) SHEAMUS vs. LUDWIG KAISER

The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Cole said during the break, the ref checked to be sure Sheamus was okay to wrestle. Kaiser worked over Sheamus’ knee in the corner and then spit on him. Fans “ooooh’d.” Kaiser charged at Sheamus at ringside and dropkicked his leg into the ringside steps. They cut to a break at 3:30. [c]

When Kaiser tried to land forearms against Sheamus’s chest leaning over the ropes, Sheamus blocked it and then clothesline Kaiser. When Kaiser tried to yank off Sheamus’s kneepad a minute later, the ref pulled Kaiser away. The ref kneeled down and told a wincing Sheamus he could call off the match if he wanted. The ref was about to when Sheamus grabbed him and told him not to. “Is that all you got!?” he asked. Kaiser went after Sheamus in the corner. “Come on, you bitch!” yelled Sheamus. (Reset the Bitch-o-Meter. We’re hoping this year at some point there will be six weeks of WWE or AEW TV that doesn’t include someone calling someone else “bitch” since it’s so overused.)

Sheamus surprised Kaiser with a sudden knee. Both were down and slow to get up. Cole said Sheamus has a chance. Sheamus pounded his chest and went for a Brogue Kick, but his knee gave out. Sheamus threw Kaiser over the top rope and then bashed his chest as the crowd counted along to 13 before Kaiser collapsed. Sheamus lifted Kaiser onto his shoulders and set up a White Noise off the second rope, but Kaiser slipped free. Kaiser then kicked Sheamus’s leg and covered him for a three count. Cole said Sheamus just had nothing left. He said it was one of the biggest wins of Kaiser’s career. McAfee said Kaiser’s strategy was sound from the beginning.

WINNER: Kaiser in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analsysis: Good match. Certainly primarily built around Sheamus’s injured knee. Too bad the announcers took away some of the heel for Kaiser by failing to condemn his pre-match attack on Sheamus’s knee, but they opted instead to frame it as a meaningful and big win for him over an established veteran like Sheamus.)

-Backstage, Dom told Balor and J.D. McDonagh that he didn’t do anything.. Balor said that’s the problem. He told Dom that he’s playing with fire and he’s going to get burned. Damien Priest asked if Rhea thinks it’s been taken care of. Dom said he’s giving her space, “but everything is fine.” Priest said he hopes it works out. He suggested they settle some scores tonight and remind everyone that they run Raw.

-Dragon Lee made his ring entrance. [c]

-Backstage, a trainer was taping Ricochet’s ribs when in walked Ilja Dragunov. He said people like them need to live uncomfortably close to the limit. He told Ricochet to be cautious. Ricochet said they are wired differently and Bron Breakker has forgotten that. He said he’s going to smack the fake tan off of Breakker. Dragunov wished him luck.

-They went to Dragon Lee in the ring. Cole threw to a video package on him with highlights of his matches with him narrating in Spanish. He said he’ll be a legend. He vowed to “set the world on fire.”

(2) DRAGON LEE vs. FINN BALOR (w/J.D. McDonagh)

The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. Cole said it’s the first time ever they’ve wrestled. At 2:00 Lee dove through the ropes and tackled Balor. They replayed it in slo-mo as they cut to a break. [c]

At 7:00, McDonagh stood on the ring apron and yelled. Lee knocked him off the ring apron. Carlito then knocked Lee off the top rope. Lee crotched the top turnbuckle. Balor set up a superplex. Lee knocked him down and then leaped onto Carlito at ringside. He punched away at Carlito. When he returned to the ring, Balor landed a running dropkick and then a Coup de Grace for the win. Carlito raised Balor’s arm in the ring after the match.

WINNER: Balor in 8:00.

-As Balor and Carlito stomped away at Lee, Braun Strowman walked out to his music, accompanied by Rey Mysterio. Strowman cleared the ring. Then he chased Carlito who leaped over the barricade.

-They showed Sami Zayn walking backstage. [c]

-They showed a drone shot of Glasgow, Scotland. Cole plugged a Clash at the Castle Kickoff Show next Friday morning.

-Priest said he thought the Strowman situation would’ve been dealt with, but assured McDonagh it was okay. Priest told Carlito to go tell G.M. Adam Pearce he wants a match with Strowman. Carlito wasn’t excited about that. Priest, Balor, and McDonagh left. R-Truth walked in and told Carlito his time with The Judgment Day were the best days of his life. Miz walked in and took exception. He said they are tag champs so these are the best days of his life. Truth told Miz he’s obsessed with The Judgment Day and it’s starting to get weird. Miz yelled, “Are you kidding me?!”

[HOUR TWO]

-Sami Zayn made his ring entrance.

