WWE RAW RESULTS (5/20): Pomarez’s report on Liv and Dom interaction, Sheamus vs. Kaiser, Breakker vs. Ricochet, AOP vs. New Day, more

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JUNE 3, 2024

HERSHEY, PA. AT GIANT CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 8,816 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,966

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a recap of Dominik Mysterio accidentally costing Becky Lynch her two title matches and Liv Morgan kissing him was shown.

– Liv Morgan made her way to the ring to welcome the fans to her Revenge Tour. Liv gloated about taking out Rhea Ripley and putting Becky Lynch in early retirement. Dominik Mysterio interrupted to explain himself, but the crowd’s boos made him inaudible. Dominik claimed that when Rhea Ripley came back, she would kill Liv. Liv said that Ripley would kill him first before trying to seduce Dominik. Liv said that she wanted to take everything from Ripley, including Dominik, as she cornered him. Finn Bálor showed up to get in the way and demand Liv to back off.

(Pomares’s Analysis: An okay opening promo to address last week’s main event, but I’m not very high on this storyline. I hope the entirety of Liv’s reign doesn’t revolve around Dominik Mysterio and the rest of Judgment Day because I’m already getting tired of it.)

– A recap of Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus brawling around the arena last week was shown.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sheamus about his match against Ludwig Kaiser. Sheamus mocked how Kaiser attacked him from behind and how he just handled Gunther’s coat. Sheamus said that tonight Kaiser would get the shot to prove himself and earn his respect. He made his way to the ring for his match, until Ludwig Kaiser showed up from behind with a chop block.

[Commercial Break]

(1) SHEAMUS vs. LUDWIG KAISER

They started the match exchanging chops, until Sheamus laid Kaiser out with a suplex. Kaiser attacked Sheamus with a barrage of chops, only for Sheamus to shut him down with blows to the head. Kaiser caught Sheamus with a dropkick to the leg and a bunch of stomps, followed by a lariat. Sheamus clocked Kaiser with an uppercut, but Kaiser knocked him off his feet with a series of chops. Sheamus blocked a kick to the chest, allowing Sheamus to target his leg with a couple of kicks and clothesline him out of the ring.

Kaiser pulled Sheamus out of the ring and smashed his leg on the apron. Kaiser tried to chop Sheamus’ leg, but Sheamus rammed his body into the barricade. Sheamus tried to go for the Beats of Bodhran, only for Sheamus to hit him with a Stunner into the ropes and smash his head into the steel steps. Kaiser crushed Sheamus’ leg with a running dropkick into the steps, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sheamus blocked the Beats of Bodhran and pulled Kaiser’s head into the ropes. Kaiser attacked Sheamus with a pair of laiarts, only for Sheamus to lay him out with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Sheamus missed a pump knee into the turnbuckle, allowing Kaiser to crush his leg with a double stomp. Sheamus fired up and blasted Kaiser with a load of chops, followed by a series of forearms to the head.

Kaiser evaded a lariat and knocked Sheamus down with a Penalty kick to the damage leg. Sheamus shocked Kaiser with a pump knee, but was too hurt to go for the Brogue Kick. Sheamus pummeled Kaiser with the Beats of Bodhran and carried his body to the top turnbuckle. Kaiser blocked an avalanche Air Raid Crash and scored the win with an enzuigiri to the legs that knocked Sheamus off the top turnbuckle.

WINNER: Ludwig Kaiser at 13:44

– Backstage, Finn Bálor and Dominik Mysterio discussed what happened earlier tonight. Damian Priest asked Dominik if he had spoken with Rhea Ripley before focusing on his match later tonight.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty good match to further the rivalry between Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser which will surely go on after that result. While I wasn’t a fan of WWE splitting Kaiser and Vinci, I’m at least happy that one of them is getting a decently sized singles push against a former world champion.)

– Dragon Lee made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Finn Bálor.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Ilja Dragunov tried to speak with Ricochet about what happened last week. Dragunov told Ricochet that he should be cautious when facing Bron Breakker, wishing him luck.

– A video package showcasing Dragon Lee’s accomplishments was shown.

(2) DRAGON LEE vs. FINN BÁLOR (w/JD McDonagh)

Finn put Lee in a wrist lock, only for Lee to knock him down with an arm drag. Finn maintained control over Lee with chops to the chest and shoulder thrusts before receiving a hurracarrana. Lee knocked Finn off his feet with a suicide dive, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, they exchanged chops, until Lee planted Finn with a German suplex. Lee swept Finn off his feet and blasted Finn with a slingshot dropkick. JD distracted Lee, allowing Finn to get a nearfall with a roll-up. Lee dropped Finn with a sitout powerbomb, but he managed to kick out at two. JD distracted the referee, only for Lee to hit Finn with a rolling senton and him with a forearm strike. Carlito tripped Lee off the top turnbuckle behind the referee’s back. Lee knocked Finn off the top turnbuckle and crushed Carlito with a high crossbody. Lee took JD down with a thrust kick, but Finn finished him with a shotgun dropkick and the Coup de Grace.

WINNER: Dragon Lee at 8:36

(Pomares’s Analysis: Solid encounter to give Dragon Lee a bit of a showcase and an excuse to lose. The post-match assault was decent, but I’m not very interested in seeing more of this Judgment Day and LWO feud.)

– After the match, Judgment Day attacked Dragon Lee, until Braun Strowman and Rey Mysterio showed up to make the save. Strowman sent Finn and Carlito out of the ring before chasing them away.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Backstage, Damian Priest told Carlito that since he was playing prospect, he should get a match against Braun Strowman and deal with him tonight. R-Truth showed up to talk with Carlito about Judgment Day, calling them the best days of his career. The Miz pointed out that he was a champion now and these were the best days of his career. Truth mocked Miz for being obsessed with Judgment Day.

– Sami Zayn made his way to the ring while a recap of Chad Gable assaulting him last week was shown. Sami talked about coming back to Pennsylvania after winning the Intercontinental title. He told Gable to come out and accept to face him without the rest of Alpha Academy in a title match tonight. The rest of Alpha Academy made their way to the ring, telling him that Gable wasn’t here. Maxxine Dupri read a message that mocked her, Otis, Akira Tozawa and Sami, asking for a rematch.

– Sami agreed to give Gable a title match at Clash at the Castle before asking Dupri, Otis and Tozawa why they were still on his side. Gable attacked Sami from behind and berated the rest of Alpha Academy. Otis got in-between Gable and the rest of Alpha Academy, allowing Sami to knock Gable down. Gable threw Sami into Otis, accidentally knocking Tozawa and Dupri off the apron. Otis laid Sami out with a bodyslam, allowing Gable to stand tall with the Intercontinental title.

(Pomares’s Analysis: This was a well-executed segment that slightly overstayed its welcome. Gable is killing it as a heel, but the first half of this segment felt like more of the same from this storyline. I’m surprised they are doing the rematch at Clast at the Castle, however, after tonight’s show, it feels like the correct time to either give Gable the belt or have Otis finally turn on him.)

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Bron Breakker mocked Sami Zayn for being beaten down and told Adam Pearce that no one could hold him back.

– Ricochet made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Bron Breakker.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Chad Gable praised the rest of Alpha Academy for their ‘performances’, but none of them were happy.

(3) RICOCHET vs. BRON BREAKKER

Ricochet slapped Breakker and nailed him with a chop to the chest, followed by a thrust kick to the abdomen. Ricochet knocked Breakker down with a headscissors takeover and a dropkick, setting him up for an enzuigiri. Breaker avoided a springboard move and blasted Ricochet with a lariat. Breakker dropped Ricochet with a press slam onto the barricade, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Ricochet countered a press slam with a DDT before hitting Breakker with a springboard clothesline and a Lionsault. Ricochet caught Breakker with a thrust kick, setting him up for the Recoil and a nearfall. Breakker launched Ricochet across the ring with an avalanche hurracarrana and knocked him out with a Spear.

WINNER: Bron Breakker at 8:01

– After the match, Bron Breakker tried to attack Ricochet with the steel steps, only for referees, security guards and Ilja Dragunov to make the save. Dragunov sent Breakker with a forearm strike, forcing him to retreat.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A very dominant win for Bron Breakker who is quickly being established as a major threat on the roster. Probably not at Clash at the Castle, but I can see them building a Breakker vs. Dragunov match on PPV.)

– Backstage, Rey Mysterio cheered up Dragon Lee after his loss and said that he was coming for the head tonight.

[Commercial Break]