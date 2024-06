VIP AUDIO 6/3 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Double or Nothing fallout, huge matches announced for Forbidden Door, and a Collision episode that over-delivered (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #5 of “Collision Cafe” with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani, they talk about the fallout from AEW’s Double or Nothing, including Swerve vs. Ospreay confirmed for Forbidden Door, why AEW may need to abandon the AEW vs. Storyline, and recap a AEW Collision show that over-delivered.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO