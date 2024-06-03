WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (5/31): Viewership rebounds to highest level since April, key demo rating, comparisons to year ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (5/31) episode of WWE Smackdown on the Fox broadcast network averaged 2.310 million viewers, up from 2.147 the prior week. It was the highest rating since Apr. 19. The prior five weeks averaged 2.150 million viewers. The previous 16 weeks averaged 2.413 million viewers. So this is a rebound from the post-WrestleMania slump.

The overall average for 2024 through 22 weeks is 2.348 million. Through 22 weeks last year, it averaged 2.327 million. Viewership this year so far is up 21,000 on average per week.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.65 rating, up from 0.56 last week. The average through 22 weeks this year is 0.66. The average through 22 weeks last year was 0.59.

The advertised segments were:

Nia Jax Queen of the Ring coronation ceremony

Cody Rhodes to appear

Watch our new YouTube Post-show on this Smackdown episode and join us every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday night after Raw, Dynamite, and Smackdown for our live video stream.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE Raw Ratings Report (5/27): Liv vs. Becky headlines an hour with a big viewership drop, comparisons to last year through 22 weeks, more key metrics

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: “We want Roman!”