TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (5/30): Callihan vs. Gresham, Bey vs. Austin, Hendry vs Edwards, plus Mustafa Ali, Gail Kim, Laredo Kid, Grace

TNA HITS AND MISSES

MAY 30, 2024

NEWPORT, KY. AT MEGACORP PAVILLON

AIRED ON AXS TV

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) CHRIS BEY vs. ACE AUSTIN – HIT

This should have had a giant “TO BE CONTINUED” sign slapped on it. It was just a taste of what Bey and Austin could be. If this had been the main event, I would have thought it was over, but as the opener, nah. I’ve mentioned before that some wrestlers have another gear that they can kick it up to for a blow off or a PPV, and that didn’t happen. This is going to be a slow burn, but when it finally blows up, it’s going to rocket Bey and Austin to the World Title.

(2) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. STEPH DE LANDER – HIT

I was surprised by this one. It was good, but short. I’m not sure why they are doing a romance angle with Steph DeLander and PCO, but right now I’m entertained. However, I’m not a big fan of Xia Brookside getting wins with distractions. Seems like she’s gotten a few wins that way lately. I think that she should stand on her own.

JORDYNNE GRACE SHOWS THE FLAG ON A DIFFERENT SHOW ON A DIFFERENT NETWORK – HIT

Alright, I’ll bite. I’m geeked for this. I can’t wait to see what happens. Battleground on Sunday, and Against All Odds on Friday. Going to be a REAL interesting week.

LAREDO KID GETS INTERRUPTED – MINOR MISS

I like Laredo Kid, I think he’s extremely underrated. I’m not a big fan of First Cla$$ interrupting him, it doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere. All that’s going to happen is that Laredo Kid is going to lose the belt to AJ Francis, who doesn’t really need any gold and is plenty over already. I get why they would do it, but I think that Laredo Kid could really shine with a bit more time on screen and maybe a manager.

DEANER REAPS WHAT HE SOWED – MINOR HIT

Deaner has failed everyone he’s worked with in the last few years. Jake Something being wary of him is well deserved. I think it’s going to be a fun time for him to get back his friends.

(3) SAMI CALLIHAN vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM – HIT

This was a good match, and frankly, I’m very impressed with the character work that Jonathan Gresham has put in. It never would have occurred to me that Gresham could do a great spooky gimmick. He’s been such a technical master for so long, it’s hard to see him doing something else, but there he is, changing. He’s even changing his moveset to back up the change. As a side note, as a fountain pen aficionado, every time I see the ink I’m sitting there going ‘Well, that’s eight bucks of document grade”.

GISELE SHAW HAS COFFEE WITH GAIL KIM – MINOR MISS

I’m glad that Gisele Shaw is coming back, but oof, that segment was hard to watch. It didn’t flow like a conversation between friends, but two people reading off a teleprompter.

(4) MIKE SANTANA vs. STEVE MACLIN – HIT

Mike Santana with the ECW Sandman enter through the audience? Great start. I’m also kinda cool with it being no contest from interference from the Rascalz. Steve Maclin just doesn’t know how to work with anyone, does he?

SPITFIRE GETS YELLED AT BY NEO-PUNK ICON – MINOR HIT

I find it very funny that the lead singer of one of the bands that I was told “Don’t bring that into MY house” by my parents is now the parent figure of Jody Threat.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE THAT WASN’T DIGITALLY EXCLUSIVE – MINOR MISS

I like the idea of Campaign Singh, and the collaboration between Musafa Ali and Singh. I’m just not happy about digital exclusives that aren’t exclusive!

(5) MUSTAFA ALI (w/Campaign Singh) vs. LEON SLATER – HIT

Have you heard about Leon Slater? He’s great. Mustafa Ali is great. This match was great. I think this was an amazing showcase of young talent. It went longer and harder than I was expecting it to. They are really giving Leon Slater a chance to shine.

(6) JOE HENDRY vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Brian Myers & Alisha Edwards) – HIT

Joe Hendry getting to spread his wings a bit. I think Eddie Edwards really helped elevate this match. Great main event for an already packed show. I find it very interesting because now both Brian Meyers and Eddie Edwards have taken pins while being the TNA Tag Team Champions. This could be interesting for The System long term. I also think this was key to give Hendry a clean victory over a former world champ, which raises his profile and will allow him to get into the Main Event scene.

MATT HARDY GETS DELETED – MINOR HIT

If this had been before the main event, I would have been overjoyed. It was fine, but just in the wrong place.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Wow, this is what TNA should always be concentrating on. Great matches by great performers. Not a single throw away match. Even the two “weaker” matches on the card were still great matches.

