VIP AUDIO 6/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-11-2006): ECW One Night Stand II PPV Roundtable with Keller & Mitchell & McNeill analyzing Cena vs. RVD, Rey vs. Saba, Tazz vs. Lawler, more (82 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our ECW One Night Stand II PPV post-shows from June 11, 2006. They discuss first whether it was a good show and a show that would satisfy the ECW fans. Then they get into the matches including the John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam main event, Balls Mahoney vs. Masato Tanaka, Rey Mysterio vs. Sabu, Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton, Tazz vs. Jerry Lawler, and Edge & Mick Foley & Lita vs. Terry Funk & Tommy Dreamer & Beaulah McGillicutty.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

