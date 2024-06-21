VIP AUDIO 6/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (6-12-2006): ECW PPV fallout, ECW on Sci Fi series insider notes, Raw review including Heyman addressing RVD’s tainted win over Cena, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to three updates over two days – June 12 & 13, 2006. First up is a Wade Keller Hotline looking at the fallout from ECW One Night Stand II and the pending debut of ECW on Sci Fi Network. Then a review of the June 12 Raw including Paul Heyman’s opening statement about the weak manner in which RVD beat John Cena. And finally, another Wade Keller Hotline with insider notes on the ECW PPV and the debut of ECW on Sci Fi including the timing of the script being finished by Heyman and submitted to Vince McMahon. Also, the WWE Vengeance PPV press conference including a note on Ric Flair, Kevin Nash showing pride in TNA and touting Samoa Joe, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO