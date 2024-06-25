FREE PODCAST 6/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Uncle Howdy interviews Bo Dallas, Priest and Seth add stipulations, Liv creates matches, Chad Gable lives, on-site report (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from the PWTorch. They begin discussing the VHS tape interview Uncle Howdy conducted with Bo Dallas acknowledging the death of Bray Wyatt and why Bo is continuing on with his mission. They also discuss the latest drama with The Judgment Day, the WWE Tag Team Title change, Liv Morgan’s influence on the group and in creating matches, the added stipulations with Damien Priest vs. Seth Rollins, more Money in the Bank developments, and other topics with live chat interaction, live video callers, and mailbag topics. They also chat on camera with a correspondent who attended Raw in Indianapolis.

