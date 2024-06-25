VIP AUDIO 6/24 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Chad Gable lives, Wyatt Sick6 follow-up, Priest and Seth add stipulations, Liv spends time alone with Balor, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 24 edition of WWE Raw start to finish including the follow-up on the Wyatt Sick6, Damien Priest and Seth Rollins agree to added stipulations, Priest catches Liv Morgan spending alone-time with Finn Balor, Nikki Cross delivers a VHS tape to Michael Cole, and more including an update on Pat McAfee’s absence and a Ludwig Kaiser injury.

