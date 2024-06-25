WWE Raw Ratings Report (6/24): The most noteworthy stat about Raw’s viewership last night, Wyatt Sicks influence, comparisons to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (6/25) episode of WWE Raw averaged 1.814 million viewers, up from 1.747 million last week and 1.609 million the week before.

The last ten weeks have averaged 1.676 million viewers, so this was well above recent viewership numbers. Last year, the same ten week period averaged 1.756 million viewers.

The average through 26 weeks this year is 1.731 million viewers. The average through 26 weeks last year was 1.819 million viewers.

The hourly viewership last night:

1st hour: 1.804 million

2nd hour: 1.936 million

3rd hour: 1.703 million

MOST NOTEWORTHY METRIC…

The most noteworthy metric this week is arguably that the second hour had an atypical spike. The second hour started with Liv Morgan’s in-ring promo inviting Dominik Mysterio to the ring, plus Chad Gable’s first match since being “massacred” by The Wyatt Sicks last week.

The first-to-third hour drop-off was lower than usual, perhaps due to the hook of the Wyatt Sicks VHS tape being played late in the show.

KEY 18-49 DEMO INFO

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.61 rating, up from 0.55 last week and 0.50 the week before. The last ten weeks have averaged a 0.54 rating. The same ten-week period last year averaged 0.55. Two years ago, the same ten-week period averaged 0.46.

The average demo rating this year through 26 weeks is 0.57. That’s up from the 0.55 average through 26 weeks last year and 0.47 through 26 weeks two years ago.

