NXT TV RESULTS (6/25): Wells’s live report on Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears, Tag Team Turmoil, Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer, more

NXT TV RESULTS

JUNE 25, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid, Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

-Earlier today, Ava warned the referees and security about people from Raw, SmackDown and TNA showing up a lot recently, so everyone’s got to be on the lookout for trouble.

(1) TAG TEAM TURMOIL to determine the #1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship

(a) Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne)

Bate and Enofe started with some mat grappling. After a reset, they exchanged a hand slap of respect. Bate did his wave in a corner and hit a headscissor takedown, then tagged Dunne. Dunne worked Enofe’s left arm. Blade made a blind tag and he and Enofe took down Dunne together. Blade hit a blockbuster on both members of NCR. He tagged Enofe and hit another. Enofe covered for two. NCR took control soon after with some tandem offense. Enofe countered the Bitter End with a DDT for a near-fall. Bate tagged in and NCR hit a spinebuster on Enofe to eliminate them at just 2:43.

(b) New Catch Republic vs. Angel & Humberto

NCR dominated early, holding over momentum. Bate and Humberto tangled, but Angel made a blind tag and held apart the ropes so Bate would spill to the floor. Angel went out and beat on Bate on the apron. They went back inside and he landed a kick. Bate fought back but Garza and Humberto, who tagged in, teamed for a kind of Gory bomb for two. The heels made another tag but Bate dumped Humberto, the illegal man, with a headscissor takedown. Everyone got involved briefly. Apollo Crews ran to ringside because of beef with Angel and Humberto, allowing Bate to hit the Tyler Driver to finish Angel & Humberto at 6:11 total so far. The “extra security” swarmed Crews immediately.

(c) New Catch Republic vs. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

The OC took quick advantage of the tiring NCR and the match went to split-screen. [c]

Bate got back into it as full-screen resumed. He did his airplane spin to Anderson and slammed him at the end. Anderson said “holy shit” without thinking twice about it, which was bleeped. NCR were able to fight off the Magic Killer and Dunne got the rollup victory at 11:44. OTM were on the ramp mocking The OC, so at least OC has something to sink their teeth into despite loss after loss.

(d) New Catch Republic vs. Chase University (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson)

Chase took the early advantage vs. Dunne, but Dunne put Chase on the apron for the count-along shots. Bate tagged in, and he and Dunne stomped Chase’s hands and dropkicked him. Chase was able to tag and he hit high-release uranages on both of NCR. Hudson dominated Bate and laid him out with a running elbow. The two tried some big shots and Hudson hit a side slam for two. Bate deadlifted Hudson for a suplex. “Big strong boy” chant. Dunne tagged in and he and Chase went up n a corner. Bate rolled up Chase for a near-fall, broken up by Hudson. Dunne wrenched Hudson’s digits. Bate dumped Chase on the ramp side and the others were dumped on the other side. Ridge Holland took a plancha by pushing Bate out of the way. Chase was able to hit a high cross-body on Bate to finish.

WINNERS: Chase University at 16:58.

(Wells’s Analysis: The Chase U drama continues as Ridge further tries to wedge his way into the group. The match certainly worked as New Catch Republic are two of the best wrestlers in the company and they were out there the entire time, but there were some quick jobs to be done, really driving home the lack of faith in these teams. Enofe and Blade in particular are an odd case, as they’ve really had something on multiple occasions, and are back to being the low team on the totem pole)

-Some of the less established women were chatting in the locker room, watching video of Roxanne Perez. Perez showed up and got in Karmen Petrovic’s face about them talking about her. Perez said none of them were on their level, and Petrovic asked if she was convincing them or herself.

-“In memory of Leati Sika Anoa’i” graphic. Vic said he would “always have a seat at the table.” [c]

-Dante Chen offered to be in Nathan Frazer’s corner for the Heritage Cup match. Frazer said he hadn’t actually spoken to Axiom in days. Axiom showed up and said he was the partner, and he should be there. He pumped up Frazer and said after tonight, he’d be double champion. Frazer was psyched and said he knew Axiom would come around. I think we can all see where this is probably headed.

-Ethan Page entered with a mic in street clothes. He took issue with Je’Von Evans winning the battle royal when he was never even eliminated. He said on the same night Evans became #1 contender, he pinned his ass to the mat. He said he wanted to publicly and professionally ask for Ava to show up.

Ava’s music played her to the ramp and she said apparently “All Ego” isn’t just a catchphrase. Page said every time he bets on himself, he wins and raises his stock, so it’s time for her to change the Heatwave main event. She said she doesn’t like to be backed into a corner, but he does have a point.

Shawn Spears entered with his own mic and said she shouldn’t make rash decisions. He said he has no issue with Page but two weeks ago, he was the first one to pin Evans. Page said he seemed to remember Evans eliminating Spears at the end of the battle royal. They verbally sparred for another minute and Trick Williams came out to a pop. He said he doesn’t care if the bum Ethan Page, the young O.G., or both of them. He said at the end of Heatwave, they’ll still be chanting “Whoop…that…”

Both heels jumped Williams, and Je’Von Evans made the quick save. The babyfaces were able to clear out the heels. All four were ready for more as the segment ended.

-New Catch Republic got in the face of Ridge Holland backstage and asked what the hell that was. Hank and Tank showed up and said they’ve never been good with their timing, but they wanted to test themselves against New Catch Republic next week. Bate and Dunne, still annoyed with the earlier loss, agreed to the match. [c]

-Stevie Turner got a word in with Robert Stone. She wanted to help with Ava. Stone said he was an asset. Turner said he was an ass. Turner pointed out that she was the one who got in Ava’s ear about everything. Stone said she was a snitch. The two of them continued to bicker about which would be a better fit to help Ava.

(2) WES LEE vs. JOE COFFEY (w/Wolfgang & Mark Coffey)

Coffey used some distractions to take control early. He tried an elbow from the second rope but he sort of slipped. He was able to land it, but it wasn’t pretty. Lee hit a DDT after some rope running. The two exchanged some rights and Lee took down Coffey and threw some hard rights. Lee hit a leaping forearm and a double stomp, and willed the crowd into it. Wolfgang hung up Lee for a second and Coffey caught him for a powerslam for two. Coffey missed in a corner and Lee rolled him up for two. Coffey hit a running uppercut and took Lee up to the second turnbuckle. They ended up hitting the mat soon after without incident, and Lee hit the Cardiac Kick out of relative nowhere to finish.

WINNER: Wes Lee at 3:16.

From the perch, Oba Femi said Lee had cleared his final hurdle and was finally ready for his one-on-one. He said he’d see Lee for his final shot at the title at Heatwave.

(Wells’s Analysis: Again, Gallus does a quick job. They have some in-ring skills, but the train has never gotten behind them in the US and I just can’t see them getting called up at this point. Lee looked good as always and the “last chance” hook for his match with Femi is a good one)

-Sarah Schreiber talked with The Family near the lockers. Tony D said Stacks and Luca gave him a game plan and it’s going to work. He said the Cup was staying in the family. Schreiber said it’s next. [c]

-Ridge Holland and Duke Hudson celebrated their win. A stagehand gave Hudson a manila envelope, something he requested to see, and Holland kept him from opening it and the rest of Chase U showed up to celebrate. In the chaos, Holland snatched the envelope.

(3) TONY D’ANGELO (c) vs. NATHAN FRAZER – NXT Heritage Cup Championship

Round 1 – Grappling to start. Frazer attempted to use his speed to stay out of trouble. It worked, as he was able to score a rollup pin at just 41 seconds. FRAZER UP 1-0

Round 2 – Tony D caught Frazer quickly and hit some backdrops. He threw some shots to the breadbasket and stalked Frazer. He threw a right to the midsection as Frazer jumped from the second turnbuckle. Frazer again used speed to avoid trouble as long as possible, but D’Angelo won with a spinebuster in 1:10 of the round. A win with a spinebuster?! TIED 1-1

Round 3 – Lots of escapes early. Frazer put D on the apron and dropkicked him out, then went for a tope suicida. He clipped one foot just barely on the middle rope, but D kept him safe by stepping forward to receive him. D tossed Frazer to the steps and got into the camera’s face and yelled “I’m the guy!” as the match went to commercial. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Round 4 – They were a minute in, after a round with no falls. Rope run and a sling blade by Frazer. Superkick by Frazer got two. Frazer baited D and kicked him from the apron. Frazer fought off Snake Eyes but got hit with a spinebuster, apparently a lesser one, because it didn’t finish. D caught Frazer and hung him in the Tree of Woe. D charged and missed. Frazer hit a missile dropkick and time expired.

Round 5 – D caught a superkick attempt and hit a lariat in the corner. D ran right into a superkick for two. Frazer jumped from the turnbuckle and D hit yet another spinebuster for two. Inside cradle by Frazer got two. Frazer kicked D’Angelo out to the floor, then followed. Frazer hit a shotgun dropkick that sent D into the steps. Frazer reentered the ring and D’Angelo just made it in at 9. Frazer hit a coast-to-coast dropkick for a long two. There was a “this is awesome” chant. I suppose, if you like superkicks and spinebusters a whole lot. Frazer hit a Phoenix splash and time expired just as he tried to cover. They love that particular out.

Round 6 – Rollup by Frazer got two. Another one got another two. Frazer hit a suplex and then crawled to the corner for another Phoenix splash attempt. D moved, but Frazer landed on his feet. The two met up on a turnbuckle. Belly-to-belly high release from the top by D’Angelo. He hit his chokeslam finisher at 1:09 for the victory.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at a combined 12:00, 2 falls to 1.

(Wells’s Analysis: Very odd that Axiom didn’t figure in, to the point where it was easy to forget he was out there. D’Angelo enjoys quite a bit of crowd love despite being pretty blase as a singles competitor. This match really did go back to the same spots over and over, and never raised its stakes as a result. Never bad, but not a thriller, either)

-Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans met at the lockers. Evans was eager to help out Trick if he needed it tonight. Williams said Evans had a great opportunity against him and he should focus on that, and that he gets nervous sometimes when people say they have his back. Evans was cool with that and the two slapped hands.

-Roxanne Perez entered ahead of her match. [c]

(4) KARMEN PETROVIC vs. ROXANNE PEREZ

Non-title. Lola Vice’s music played, annoying Perez, and Vice joined the broadcast booth. Petrovic took the early edge until a right from Perez rocked Petrovic. Perez tripped Petrovic from the top in the corner, then battered her. Perez covered for two. Vic asked Vice questions about her beef with Perez, and Vice put over her wins in the Underground matches. Perez stomped on Petrovic while jawing at Vice. Vice yelled back at her in Spanish. Petrovic got a flurry but Perez blocked a kick, slowing Petrovic as she sold the leg. Perez hit Pop Rox to win.

WINNER: Roxanne Perez at 3:43.

Vice entered the ring. Perez tried to sucker Vice with a belt shot, but Vice caught her and gave her a spinning backfist that laid her out. She stole Perez’s belt and left.

(Wells’s Analysis: Not much to sink one’s teeth into here, but Petrovic continues to improve. It was a simple way to have Vice and Perez out there together, and to create a giant obstacle for Vice in case anyone doubted that she could pull off a win at Heatwave. I think Perez retains, but Vice is starting to look like she’s destined for big things)

-Noam Dar was on a video call with the rest of Meta-Four. He said Ethan Page ripped the tendon from his bone and he’ll be out for a while. Oro Mensah got all maudlin and sad he loved the group and told a story about his father surviving a car accident at age 6, causing them to relocate and for he and his brother to be stuck in foster care for a while. He said it was hard to fit in with people who don’t look like him, and for the first time, he feels like he fits in. He said he won’t rest until he gets his revenge on Ethan Page.

-Backstage, the OC had laid out OTM with chairs. Mia Yim and Jaida Parker brawled also as the camera shook like crazy in one of their lame attempts to make it feel more chaotic. Just show the action and trust it, gang. [c]

(5) TAVION HEIGHTS vs. DAMON KEMP (w/Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne) – if Heights wins, he joins No Quarter Catch Crew

Hip tosses by Heights. Kemp clamped on a chinlock to ground Kemp. Shoulder breaker by Heights. Vic called it “Papa Shango-esque.” Kemp rolled out to his mates and one of them popped his shoulder back into place. Back inside, Kemp hit a couple of elbow drops, then beat Heights’ head into the mat. German suplex by Kemp. Irish whip and an Angle Slam got two for Kemp. Heights caught and lifted Kemp, who hit a headbutt to maintain control. Heights hit a belly-to-belly and a Bayley-to-belly variant finished.

WINNER: Tavion Heights at 2:56.

Dempsey was psyched about the result, and Borne and Kemp weren’t pleased.

(Wells’s Analysis: NQCC still feels a little dead in the water, but at least they’ve got something interesting going on now. We could see a 2-2 split here, and I think a pairing of Heights and Dempsey could be a good thing, but hopefully they’ll all try to coexist for a while first. Heights is so strong and confident with his offense)

-Kelly Kincaid talked to Kelani Jordan, who said she wanted to be a drama-free champion. She said Arianna Grace wasn’t really her kind of girl, but she and Sol Ruca would show her who was worthy to challenge her. Kincaid tried to throw to the announcers, but Jaida Parker charged in and yelled into the camera that it wasn’t going to go down like this. She spit fire at Mia Yim and said they were going to go at it in a street fight. Jordan is improving bit by bit on the mic, and Parker is, as always, fantastic. [c]

-Brinley Reece tried to pump up Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Izzi Dame showed up and said she was trying to fill them with false hope but they’ll never amount to anything. In a window behind them, Tatum Paxley showed up, and Dame slapped the window to make her go away.

-The tag champs talked in the locker room. Axiom was ready to study some film in preparation for their match at Heatwave, and Frazer apologized and said he had to get ready for his Speed Championship match tomorrow but after that, “I’m all yours.”

(6) SOL RUCA vs. ARIANNA GRACE

Ruca snapped on a head scissors, but Grace reached a rope. Headlock by Ruca. Body block laid out Grace, and after a few rope runs, Ruca hit an X-Factor. Ruca slipped on a rope (what’s in the water tonight?) but as the announcers pointed out, she was able to recover immediately and hit her spot. Ruca tried a float-over move but Grace hit an uppercut to lay her out. Grace whipped Ruca a couple of times and hit a suplex out of the corner. Ruca hit an inside cradle for two. Grace hit an elbow from the second rope and a running knee lift for two. Ruca got back into it with some charges. She slipped on a rope again. Are they loose tonight? Both women missed moves and Ruca slipped a third time on the ropes. Holy hell. Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher and finished.

WINNER: Sol Ruca at 4:14.

Jordan met Ruca on the ramp and held up her hand.

(Wells’s Analysis: Genuinely, something has to be up with the ropes. Are they slathered in Crisco? If not, Ruca had an extremely uncharacteristic night.)

-Roxanne Perez regained her championship belt in Ava’s room. Vice had brought the belt to her earlier (presumably to solidify a title shot). Ava told Perez she could get revenge when they meet at Heatwave. Perez said sarcastically that this must be so fun for Ava, and she left. Ava said “it is.” [c]

-Kelani Jordan and Sol Ruca talked up their match and moved on. Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley talked about always being overlooked. They said they should do something about it, perhaps starting with Karmen Petrovic.

-The Michin-Jaida Parker street fight was announced for next week.

(7) TRICK WILLIAMS vs. SHAWN SPEARS

Non-title. Ethan Pag e sat at ringside. He said he was here to watch the main event, is all. He said hello to Booker, and told Vic not to touch him. Spears threw his scarf to try to surprise Williams, but he missed. Action spilled outside early and Williams chopped Spears hard against a barricade. Back inside, Spears threw some chops of his own. Williams landed some chops, one of which reverberated loudly. “You got Trick-slapped” chant. Nice. The two hit synchronized pump kicks. Vic was ready to throw to split-screen, and Oro Mensah showed up and he and Ethan Page brawled to add to the chaos. [c]

[OVERRUN]

The crowd had a “Trick Williams gon’ go beat yo ass” chant going. After a flurry from each guy, Spears slowed it down with a couple of elbows to the head. Spears got in a light face wash and a leaping knee. Backstabber soon after, but Williams caught him for a uranage and kipped up. Security nabbed a guy trying to charge the ring. Though the camera was careful not to show too much, it was Brooks Jensen, who swung the announce table cover into Trick’s head. It left him open to C-4 from Spears to finish.

WINNER: Shawn Spears at 8:19.

(Wells’s Analysis: So they’re really going to try something with Jensen, I guess. His entire act relies on dopey charm, so it’s going to be potentially a stretch for him to go heel. He attacked all the way up the chain, so he could easily be involved again come Heatwave)

-Stevie Turner and Robert Stone were both trying to get Ava’s attention about this situation. Ava said everyone had compelling cases, so at Heatwave, it’s a Fatal Four Way. Done. It’s a little silly that she wouldn’t take Brooks Jensen’s attack into context, but whatever. They got there. The show went off the air at five minutes after this time.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The show felt real busy, particularly in the second hour. There were a lot of distractions and contrivances throughout the show, and a surprising amount of issues with the ropes, but stories inched forward and Heatwave continues to take shape. I haven’t totally decided how I feel about this week’s show, so I’ll attempt to figure it out on PWT Talks NXT. Cheers.

