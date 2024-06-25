Former WWE, WCW, and ECW wrestler 2 Cold Scorpio involved in series stabbing incident resulting in felony charges

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE. WWE, and ECW wrestler 2 Cold Scorpio, real name Charles Scaggs, has been charged with two felony charges stemming from a stabbing incident while he was working security.

The incident took place June 15 when Scaggs was providing security service at Love’s Travel Stop in Kansas City, Mo. Scaggs contends that he used a knife in self-defense in a fight that broke out over a cigarette. The man Scorpio says was unruly suffered deep cuts to his head, chest, buttocks, legs, and addomen

TMZ has published the mug shot and also photos of cuts on the man Scaggs had the altercation with.

