SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss a fun episode of TNA Impact which featured PCO and Steph De Lander’s “date,” Ace Steel returning to the ring to face Frankie Kazarian in a Street Fight, a new challenger for Jordynne Grace, and a main event of Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO