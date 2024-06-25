FREE PODCAST 6/25 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Stephanie Chase look at AEW’s decline and why people aren’t watching, Liv-Dom, Drew-Punk-Gunther, Wyatt Sicks, more (167 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Should Forbidden Door even be an annual event given the decline of New Japan Pro Wrestling? Is this year’s line-up essentially a one-match show in terms of big mainstream appeal to potential customers?

Why is AEW viewership in decline when WWE’s viewership is increasing? What are PWTorch readers saying is the reason they’re watching less often or not at all anymore compared to past years?

Should Swerve Strickland retain or should Will Ospreay unseat him as World Champion at Forbidden Door?

Evaluating this week’s follow-up on the Wyatt Sicks massacre last week, and is this even a concept of presentation that fits with today’s WWE given how well other, more ground storylines are going?

Just how compelling is the Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk feud and is Punk aware of and endorsing how much his character resembles what critics say about him?

Reaction to the latest Judgment Day developments including Liv’s acting, Rey Mysterio predicting Dominik will be a World Champion some day, Dom’s acting, and more.

What is the course of the Raw-based World Hvt. Title this summer? Will Seth Rollins beat Damien Priest for the title? Will Priest lose to Gunther at Summerslam? What other paths are there?

