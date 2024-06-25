Ludwig Kaiser injured during match against Bron Breakker on Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury during his match against Bron Breakker on WWE Raw last night. Late in the match, he began holding his arm up to his left ribcage, so he was either favoring an injury to his arm or perhaps protecting his ribs. He finished the match, but his facial expressions and body language seemed to go beyond normal selling. PWTorch is told he did suffer a legit injury, but the nature and extent of it isn’t known yet.

