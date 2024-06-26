News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1880 (June 26, 2023): Keller’s cover story on Dynamite’s record low viewership, Radican column on sending AEW wrestlers to New Japan, Parks on NXT live experience, more

June 26, 2024

PWTorch Newsletter #1880

Cover-dated June 26, 2024

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on AEW Dynamite’s record low viewership and what PWTorch readers say is the reason they’ve cut back or stopped watching AEW… Sean Radican’s column suggestions wrestlers for AEW to send to New Japan to gain seasoning… Greg Parks feature column on his live NXT experience… Keller’s TV reports… PPV Roundtable Reviews on WWE Clash at the Castle (this is part of this week’s paper copy newsletter and was a bonus page in last week’s expanded online edition)… More…

