WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, July 1, 2024
Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,190 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,214.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ludwig Kaiser – Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
- Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile – Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
- Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega – Women’s World Championship
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross
