News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 30, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, July 1, 2024

Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,190 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,214.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ludwig Kaiser – Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
  • Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile – Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
  • Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega – Women’s World Championship
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
  • Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/24): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Drew’s promo after attacking Punk last week, Breakker vs. Kaiser, Money in the Bank qualifier, Wyatt Sicks follow-up

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Chelsea Green on the state of WWE, Piper Niven challenging for the WWE Women’s Championship, Samantha Irvin’s introduction

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024