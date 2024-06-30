WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, July 1, 2024

Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,190 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,214.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ludwig Kaiser – Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile – Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega – Women’s World Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

