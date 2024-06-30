FREE PODCAST 6/30 – WKPWP AEW FyterFest Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann give thoughts on every aspect of AEW’s second show ever with live callers and emails, on-site report (202 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this AEW FyterFest Post-Show from 5 Yrs Ago (6-30-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Rich Fann to chat with live callers, talk to an on-site correspondent from Daytona Beach, Fla., and answer mailbag questions. They talked with live callers for over 90 minutes with a diverse range of viewpoints on the show from match quality, character development, announcing, ring entrance music, and much more. Then they talked to an on-site correspondent who attended the event in Daytona Beach, Fla. They closed with a mailbag segment with more diverse opinions on AEW’s second ever show and perhaps largest ever viewing audience.

